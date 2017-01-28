Dog days of January a challenge for Bucks, NBA teams

In baseball they talk about the dog days, usually in August when the season drags on and players' performances can plummet.
NBA players can experience the same thing near or beyond the halfway point of the season, but those dog days come in January.
Just ask the Milwaukee Bucks, losers of six of their last seven games. Or the Toronto Raptors, who have dropped five in a row entering their matchup against the Bucks on Friday night at the Air Canada Centre.
Other teams are struggling, too. Cleveland superstar LeBron James sounded off this week about needing more help and his team being "top-heavy as ---" as the Cavaliers lost six of eight. And the Chicago Bulls' veterans Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo went on a remarkable tit-for-tat Instagram battle over what is really wrong in the Windy City.
"You write the story and let me know," a puzzled Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said of finding the cause for those mid-season woes. "Come back to me next time I see you. I can't tell you, man.
"I think the first two months is a push and everybody is just going and going and going. That third month, it's kind of like, 'OK, that's when the better teams keep going.' The Spurs, the Warriors - those guys are playing extremely well right now. We've got to make sure we get to that level and continue to grow."
Toronto suffered a surprising 115-103 home loss to Phoenix on Sunday and dropped a two-point decision to San Antonio on Tuesday. All-star guard DeMar DeRozan missed the game against the Spurs and a 101-99 loss at Memphis on Wednesday due to a sprained right ankle. Raptors coach Dwane Casey said after the team's morning shootaround that DeRozan would not play against the Bucks, either.
Lowry said, "It's weird how things can happen," speaking of social media battles, even among teammates. "At the end of the day, if it happened, we would handle it. Luckily we have a group of guys and we know what our jobs are, and we go out there and try to get it done."
Bucks coach Jason Kidd will try to get his team to bounce back from a last-minute meltdown against Philadelphia on Wednesday, when a three-point lead in the final minute disappeared as the 76ers took advantage of key mistakes to grab a 114-109 victory.
"There's a lot of basketball that has been played," Kidd said. "A lot of times teams are positioning themselves before the (All-Star) break, good or bad. Teams are positioned after the break to find out where they're going to be in the playoffs or lottery. Right now, there are a lot of teams struggling in the East. But at the same time, everyone is trying to win."
The Bucks have been scoring points (127 on Monday against Houston and 109 on Wednesday) but they are yielding points at a much higher rate than earlier in the season. They now rank 20th in defensive efficiency (points per 100 possessions) at 106.3 and are 11th in points allowed per game (104.5). They are 15th in opponents field goal percentage (48.9 percent).
"We've been scoring a lot of points and not playing too much on the defensive end," Kidd said. "We've got to get stops if we're going to win. We started the first 20 games playing a high end on the defensive side of the ball, and here of late, we're just trying to outscore teams.
"We do have a lot of guys who can put the ball in the basket, but we have to pay more attention to the defensive side."
Comments