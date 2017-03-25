Monroe comes up big late as Bucks top Hawks, 100-97

Jason Kidd warned his team about the dangers of the first home game after a long road trip.
And the Milwaukee Bucks coach was right.
His team struggled all night before pulling out a 100-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, the Bucks' 11th victory in their last 13 games.
Greg Monroe made two key baskets in the final minute off assists from Malcolm Brogdon as Milwaukee (37-35) tied Atlanta for fifth in the East, although the Hawks hold the tiebreaker. The Bucks gained ground on Indiana (36-36), which fell one game back in seventh after losing at home to Denver.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 34 points and added 13 rebounds and five assists, while Monroe had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Brogdon had 14 points and seven assists and Tony Snell scored 13 points.
Point guard Dennis Schroder led the Hawks (37-35) with 28 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25, but Atlanta lost its sixth straight game.
The Bucks led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Atlanta went on a 13-2 run to end the half and close within 45-43.
Antetokounmpo had 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the first quarter but was scoreless in 5 minutes in the second quarter.
Schroder started getting to the basket with regularity in the third quarter and scored 15 points, helping the Hawks to a 74-72 lead entering the final period.
The Bucks led, 90-85, on a dunk by Spencer Hawes, but the Hawks scored the next seven points to take the lead. Hardaway's layup with 2:41 to go gave Atlanta a 92-90 lead.
Brogdon responded with a floater in the lane to tie the score at 92 with 1:53 left, and after a miss by Schroder, Antetokounmpo drove for a finger-roll layup to give the Bucks a 94-92 lead with 1:24 left.
Two baskets by Monroe kept the Bucks in front before they fouled Dwight Howard with 10.3 seconds left after he took a pass in the lane from Schroder. But Howard missed the first free throw and made the second.
The Hawks immediately fouled Khris Middleton with 9.1 seconds left and he calmly sank both free throws for a 100-97 lead.
Atlanta called a timeout, but the play broke down and Ersan Ilyasova was short on a tying 3-point attempt. The Hawks fouled Antetokounmpo but he missed both free throws with two-tenths of a second remaining.
