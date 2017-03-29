Basketball

March 29, 2017 4:00 AM

Snell's hot shooting leads Bucks to big road win over Hornets

By CHARLES F. GARDNER Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Tony Snell started off hot and never cooled off.

That was a good thing for the Milwaukee Bucks as they took another big step toward an Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 118-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

Snell scored a season-high 26 points as he hit 10 of 14 shots, including 4 of 8 3-pointers. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Bucks dealt a major blow to the Hornets' playoff hopes. Kemba Walker paced Charlotte (33-41) with 26 points and former Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky added 20.

The Bucks took control early, scoring 35 points in the first quarter and grabbing a 72-50 halftime lead behind 72.5 percent shooting.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 26 points in the third quarter.

Charlotte made a run behind Jeremy Lamb and Kaminsky to cut the Bucks' lead to 11 points, but Snell scored on a drive moments after being put back in the game. His corner 3-pointer a few moments later gave the Bucks a 111-97 lead with 3:11 remaining.

