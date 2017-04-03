Barnes leads Mavs to 109-105 victory over Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks showed little D - as in defense - on Sunday afternoon and it ended with a loss to Big D.
Harrison Barnes caught fire in the fourth quarter as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-105 victory over the Bucks, slowing down their playoff pursuit at least for one day.
The former Golden State Warriors forward scored 15 of his 31 points in the final quarter to help the Mavericks hold off a frustrated Bucks team before a sellout crowd of 18,717 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
The Bucks (40-37) struggled throughout against the Mavericks (32-44), who are not playoff-bound in the Western Conference. Milwaukee entered the game with a magic number of three to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff berth.
"I think we weren't who we are today," said Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 31 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to just miss a triple-double. "We didn't do what we usually do. That's a game; we move on. We know how important these last five games are for us."
Dallas shot 52 percent from the field and outscored the Bucks, 34-27, in the decisive final quarter. The Mavericks shot better than 50 percent for only the eighth time this season.
Barnes rose up over Bucks forward Khris Middleton and sank a crucial 19-foot jumper with 20.1 seconds left to give Dallas a 108-103 lead. Barnes scored 25 points in the second half on 6-of-8 shooting (3 of 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the foul line.
"He stayed with it the whole game," Middleton said. "He got to the free throw line late and forced the refs to make the call. He hit a tough shot over me.
"But that game is not on the refs; that's on us."
The Bucks lost for the second successive Sunday at home, both in matinee games. They fell to the Chicago Bulls last week.
"We haven't played well in the afternoon," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "But late (in the game) we have to make plays offensively and defensively. We had to play perfect and we didn't."
The Bucks put themselves in a bind after they fell behind by 10 points early in the fourth quarter. They got within 106-103 on a 3-pointer by Matthew Dellavedova with 1:24 left, and they had the ball with a chance to tie but Antetokounmpo missed a three-pointer with the shot clock running down.
"I know everyone in this locker room knows it," Dellavedova said of the importance of defense to the Bucks' cause. "I think it's pretty obvious watching us that we're at our best when we get out and play defense. We can get out and run. That's when we're sharing the ball and that's our identity."
The biggest bright spot for Milwaukee was the play of Gary Payton II, who signed a contract earlier in the day and made his NBA debut. He played nine minutes and finished with five points, including a 3-pointer on his first shot as an NBA player.
"I was supposed to play in our last D-League game yesterday (with Rio Grande Valley), and I got a call from my agent saying, 'Pack your things; you're about to get on a plane to head to Milwaukee.' So it was, go with the flow and be prepared," Payton said.
Payton quickly impressed his new coach.
"I thought for someone who just got here last night and was here early this morning to go over different offensive and defensive things, he did a really good job, an excellent job," Kidd said. "Once he gets comfortable here by the end of the week, we will give him some more minutes."
Dirk Nowitzki and J.J. Barea each added 17 for Dallas. Nowitzki left the game with about 10 minutes remaining and did not return because of a sore Achilles.
"These games aren't meaningless because we've got young guys," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.
Dellavedova had 14 points and six assists for Milwaukee and Middleton added 13 points but shot just 5 for 15 from the field.
Milwaukee got only 24 points off its bench and Greg Monroe struggled for the second straight game as he finished with six points and six rebounds in 24 minutes.
