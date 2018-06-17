Gar Forman opens up on love for game, job and peace with role in Bulls hierarchy

Growing up in suburban Moraga, Calif., about 15 miles east of the Bay Area, Gar Forman occasionally would skip a day of school, hop on public transportation and sneak into Warriors practices at Oakland Coliseum.
Enthralled with the sport, Forman's eyes would travel everywhere at a time when the NBA was popular but not stratospherically large like today – and able to allow access to the occasional teenage truant.
Rick Barry commanded plenty of attention, and rightly so. But Forman's gaze often would stop on Steve Bracey, a seldom-used reserve on the 1974-75 NBA champions.
"He was my favorite player, partly because I was always the last man," Forman said. "I fell in love with the game even when I was in elementary school. By the time I was in junior high, there was absolutely no question in my mind that I wanted basketball to be my life. I played 365 days a year. I could shoot it. And I had absolutely zero athletic ability."
Forman paused after delivering his self-deprecating remark before adding a crucial detail.
"But I remained relentless in my work ethic," he said.
The NBA draft is Thursday. Forman is a year removed from moving to a less-public role with the Bulls, for whom he has worked since Jerry Krause hired him as a scout in 1998 and has served as general manager since 2009. He remains a preferred target for fans and has been criticized publicly over the years by broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy and Jimmy Butler's trainer.
And yet here Forman is, relentless in his work ethic, preparing for the time of year when his favorite aspect of his job – player evaluation – is front and center.
In Forman's biography in the Bulls' annual media guide, the drafting of Butler, Taj Gibson and Lauri Markkanen are listed on his resume. The free-agent signings of Carlos Boozer, Kyle Korver and Pau Gasol and the trade to acquire Nikola Mirotic are too. He shared executive of the year honors, which is voted on by peers, with the Heat's Pat Riley in 2011.
And yet unlike, say, Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer, he's not universally lauded as some trusted sidekick, as Hoyer is with Cubs President Theo Epstein.
Granted, that tandem owns a championship the John Paxson-Forman pairing does not. And misses like Marquis Teague and Doug McDermott litter Forman's resume.
But in talking to those who know him well and in a wide-ranging interview, Forman sounds as if he has moved past outside criticism to a place where he understands what's important and what's not.
"I was probably too defensive in defending what we had done," Forman said. "We had had a level of success, and then Derrick (Rose) got hurt. But we were rolling. And then, as our team became older and we were going to have to start to make tough decisions and kind of shift direction, I got too defensive about it. Part of that is because I thought we had done some good things. We had made mistakes too.
"But I have a confidence level with what we do organizationally. When we changed directions (with the Rose and Butler trades), I have confidence that with patience and good decision-making we'll be able to put this back where we become a really competitive team and hopefully a championship-caliber team."
Aided by Forman, the Bulls believe they know everything they can about the 2018 draft class they have spent six months crossing the country to research. The more time Forman has spent on the road scouting, the more people have noticed the subtle but significant shift in the Bulls' hierarchy, increasing executive vice president Paxson's visibility.
The dynamics might be new, or at least a return to the form of when Paxson stood front and center from 2003 to 2009, but the criticism of Forman isn't.
Unsurprisingly, Paxson has Forman's back.
"Gar has taken a lot of unfair shots over the years," Paxson said. "When you know the truth and you know the person, it's hard to listen to. But this is what makes our decisions and our working relationship work so well: We're not the same people. He has strengths that I don't have. Our balance works.
"It's unfortunate there's a perception out there of him that I know not to be true. You have to have a thick skin and roll with it. Those of us in the organization who know him, we respect and appreciate what he does. And we know he's very good at his job."
Paxson indeed has returned as the public face of the franchise, but Forman has continued to make his presence felt within the organization this season. He spent considerable time in Europe, scouting Luka Doncic. He lived out of a suitcase during the various conference tournaments and NCAA Tournament. He worked the phones to consummate the Mirotic trade, which also sent a second-round pick to the Pelicans for the No. 22 pick in Thursday's draft, Omer Asik's contract and two waived players.
"What that required was him constantly being on the phone with other teams and just talking through all the options on how to get something done," Paxson said. "Remember: The league knew Niko wanted out. You have to have relationships with people. And Gar's relationship with the other GMs in the league and his ability to communicate with them gives you an advantage sometimes.
"There were times, to be very candid, we didn't think the deal was going to get done, little things that had to be talked through. But at the end of the day, the persistence of good communication and trying to find a resolution that was good for both of us, we were able to make that work."
In conversations with rival executives and agents, several used that same trait – persistence – to describe Forman.
"He's very thorough," said one prominent longtime agent, who requested anonymity because he will be dealing with Forman in the future. "You can tell he loves his job."
Forman's occasional tendency to oversell matters – who can forget his lines "Pau (Gasol) is part of our core" before letting him walk in free agency and "younger and more athletic" before signing Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade? – has annoyed or exasperated some. And as first management's relationship with Tom Thibodeau deteriorated and later Butler's presence grew more emboldened, veiled accusations of a lack of accountability at the top festered within a fragile locker room.
As for Van Gundy's public criticism, he said Forman's contribution to the official statement announcing the dismissal of his close friend Thibodeau revealed who Forman is and "reeked of a lack of class." Butler's then-trainer Travelle Gaines called Forman "a liar" out of frustration after the Butler trade in a since-deleted tweet.
But what matters most is how Forman's bosses view him.
Paxson inherited Forman from Krause's tenure, leaned on him initially as a first-time GM and, despite some blurriness over the years on where Paxson ends and Forman begins, remains effusive in his praise as they enter their 16th draft together.
"Our working relationship is as good as it can be," Paxson said. "We always talk openly and honestly. We have opinions that we disagree on, but we can talk through them. And that's generally how we come to a consensus on decisions that are made in the organization.
"Gar is very good at a lot of things. I think his communication with other clubs, the general managers, and agents in particular, he's really diligent with that. He likes to be on the phone and get in the weeds, so to speak, trying to get information."
In a rare interview last season, Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praised Forman as well, even while acknowledging his sometimes polarizing personality.
"Gar is great with agents," Reinsdorf said. "John hates to deal with agents. Gar is good at negotiating with the other general managers, but John was good at that too. Gar is great at cap knowledge and planning ahead. He's an extremely detailed guy. John plays well publicly, more than me or Gar. People tend to like John. They trust him. He's the guy next door. People look at Gar and me, and we're not warm and cuddly like John."
Talk about persistence: Forman got cut from his high school freshman and sophomore teams, made the junior varsity as a junior and finally earned a varsity spot as a senior.
"I didn't average 3 points a game," Forman cracked. "I scored three points the entire year."
Still, the day after he would get cut, he would be on an outside court, working on his game. When he graduated, he wrote every college in the state of California, saying he just wanted to walk on to a team.
The coach at Lassen Junior College in Nowheresville – Susanville, Calif. – bit. Forman played two years at the school in Northern California near the Nevada border and augmented his experience by seeking out every open gym he could find. That included, coincidentally enough, some Sunday runs with the Van Gundy brothers.
Forman moved on to play one season at the College of Notre Dame, an NAIA school. But the Lassen Junior College connection paid off when his coach there helped him land a graduate assistant job at Utah State. This led to a series of small-school coaching jobs.
"My first seven years as a coach, I made $10,000 or less," Forman said. "I didn't care. I just wanted to be involved in basketball."
Recruiting quickly proved to be Forman's favorite task, and it led to two stints at Division I New Mexico State.
"If you're Duke, it's easy to walk in the gym and pinpoint four or five of the best guys and you know you're going to be involved," Forman said. "At New Mexico State, you have to find guys who have potential but fall through the cracks. That was a great experience learning how to evaluate players."
Forman's second stint at New Mexico State featured success recruiting junior-college players, many from Chicago, and five straight NCAA Tournament appearances. It also led to an investigation into academic fraud and, ultimately, sanctions against the school.
In July 1996, at a time Forman had moved on to Iowa State, the NCAA's infractions appeals committee fully cleared Forman of wrongdoing.
"It was really difficult," he said. "I knew I was innocent, but when you're fighting such a big organization, you're almost guilty until you prove your innocence. That was a process that took a couple of years. I knew I was right and wanted to fight it every step of the way.
"My wife was a big part of that. We really researched and worked and obviously had an attorney. I guess it showed some persistence. I would like to think I'm pretty persistent and determined."
Those same qualities could describe Krause, who had befriended Tim Floyd and had begun hanging around Iowa State on scouting trips. Forman, whom Floyd hired at Iowa State, shared with Krause that his career goal was to scout at the NBA level.
"Not many guys would do this, but he said, 'You're in a power conference. Why don't you write reports as you're doing game preps for your job and send them to me? I'll give you feedback,' " Forman said.
Forman thought Krause was just being nice but sent some reports. Within a week, Krause had returned them, using red pen for corrections and suggestions.
"He actually took time out of his day to give me instruction on what I should be looking for in terms of importance," Forman said. "For a GM of an NBA team to spend that kind of time evaluating those reports blew me away. It was an incredible experience to get that type of feedback from somebody like him.
"He was very misunderstood. He had a gruff demeanor. But when you knew him, he had a huge heart and was very smart. Basketball-wise, what I learned from him was he was very, very detail-oriented. No stone was unturned with us. We did an enormous amount of work as far as player personnel. I learned process, attention to detail. We would make a draft pick in the 50s and we might have a 200-page book on the guy. We would know everything about him."
Asked if, like Krause, he feels misunderstood, Forman demurred.
"I don't evaluate that," he said. "I feel the people I work with understand me. I feel really appreciated and fortunate to work with the people I work with. We have great ownership. John Paxson is one of the greatest people I've ever met. And we have such great communication and trust and such a good working relationship."
And one that projects to remain through the rebuild until it takes flight, or doesn't.
"In situations where a lot of people, myself included, might get emotional, he's very measured," Paxson said. "He's able to control his emotions, talk through the issues and make a level-headed decision. That's a huge thing in negotiating anything, whether it's a trade or a player contract or a draft-day decision. And that's one of his greatest strengths."
When the Warriors of Forman's youth captured the 1975 NBA championship, Forman again skipped school, hopped on public transportation and attended the victory rally in San Francisco's Union Square.
He said he still can remember the joy it brought to the city. He said doing the same for Chicago drives him.
