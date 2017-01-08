How Dak Prescott ended up as Cowboys starter: 'Crazy luck'

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

1:29 Uber begins serving Columbus, here are things you need to know

0:48 Preview: 2016 Super Bowl commercials

1:09 Cam Newton in response to Tenn. mom: 'Everyone is entitled to their own opinion'

0:42 Girls Inc of Columbus Sport Stacking Team