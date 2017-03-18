Omar Kelly: After addressing all glaring holes, Dolphins can now draft best players available

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here” Pause

2:08 Columbus high schoolers compete in FIRST Robotics regional qualifying event

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:45 Lady Cougars advance to NCAA Division II quarterfinals

3:16 AKA sorority representatives share plans for Liberty District property

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

3:06 Challenges of City Chickens

5:03 Grandmother of hit-and-run victim talks about losing her only granddaughter