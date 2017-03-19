Paul Zeise: Yes, the Steelers should sign Darrelle Revis

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here” Pause

1:56 Major Brown plays hymn

3:14 David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:45 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 19 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case