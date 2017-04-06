Montee Ball eyes comeback, without football

Nine months ago, former Wisconsin tailback Montee Ball stood in Dane County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 18 months probation and was ordered to undergo alcohol and domestic violence counseling after pleading guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of domestic battery.
"I understand I made a few mistakes in my life," Ball told judge William E. Hanrahan at the time, "and I'm willing to do whatever I need to do to help myself."
Ball, 26, reportedly is attempting to live up to that pledge.
Speaking recently to the Sporting News, Ball explained that he acknowledged he is an alcoholic and that he plans to resume classes at UW and eventually earn a degree.
He has yet to enroll in any classes, however.
"I don't want to whine or seek public pity," Ball told the Sporting News. "But I do want to explain everything and give everybody some insight on what I've been battling."
According to Ball, he began drinking heavily during his junior season in 2011. Ball that season rushed 307 times for 1,923 yards and 33 touchdowns. He added six receiving touchdowns to set the Big Ten record for touchdowns in a single season with 39.
"I started to drink a lot more and it started to pour into football," Ball told the Sporting News. "If I knew we had a super-easy practice the next day, I'd go out and get drunk with a whole bunch of people. I'd wake up drunk, hit the steam room and go to practice."
Ball returned to UW for his senior season. Despite suffering injuries during an assault near campus before preseason camp, Ball rushed 356 times for 1,830 yards and 22 touchdowns.
He won the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the top running back in the nation, and was selected in the second round of the 2013 National Football League draft by Denver.
Continued drinking led to Ball being released before the start of the 2015 regular season.
Ball told the Sporting News that Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville suspected something was wrong.
"He talked about how he could smell the alcohol on me and that he thinks I may have a problem with drinking," Ball told the Sporting News. "He said if I needed any help with that he could reach out to people I could talk to.
"I didn't listen to him."
Time will tell if Ball has finally gotten the message.
