Tom Krasovic: NFL schedulers take care of loyal Spanos

At Chargers corporate, Spanos blood reigns supreme.
This explains genial but miscast A.G. Spanos as prez of business operations – two years running – after collecting paychecks as CEO for the five years prior.
In corporate America, scores of eager, uber-qualified non-Spani would extract two of their own molars, if it meant heading up an NFL team's biz ops.
Sorry, door closed. Wrong name.
We'll alert you if something comes open in the mail room.
Now with the Chargers heading to the great sprawl north, at work is a different force of loyalty.
It's called saving face.
In arranging the Los Angeles Chargers' 2017 schedule released Thursday, the League did some Joan Rivers-level face-saving for itself and the Spani.
As the lawyers would say, The League mitigated the Raiders optics.
When oh when on the 16-game menu will the Los Angeles Chargers tangle at "home" with the most popular Los Angeles football team, the Oakland Raiders?
Why, that would be in Week 17, the season finale.
On the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 31.
How blah, but a tin-foil hat needn't be donned to surmise what's at work here.
The League spared the Spani a prime-time slot for what may be an awkward scene of Raiders fans turning the Carson venue into their own Thunder Dome.
A Sunday night date, far sooner, would've been far juicier and appropriate for the Raiders' first game in L.A. since December 1994 at the Coliseum.
A New Year's Eve afternoon game looks like a sop to loyal Deano – the top Spanos – and is consistent with the League's disapproval of most things L.A. Raider.
The League's opposition to the Raiders moving back to L.A., you'll recall, played a role in the Relocation Shuffle that uprooted both the Raiders and the Chargers.
Spanos got first rights over the Raiders, rent free, at the Kroenke Dome that is arising in Inglewood.
The Raiders are the only Southern California team to win a Super Bowl. It happened 33 years ago, behind Marcus Allen, a San Diegan and game MVP.
Their return to Los Angeles, if only as a Chargers opponent, will be a big deal to Raiders fans and the L.A. media.
Not wanting to look like visitors to their new home, the Chargers have tried to keep game tickets out of the hands of Raiders fans.
As for the Chargers' season opener – at Denver – well, there's a prompt dose of truth serum to the former Bolts fans who've resolved to cheer against the blue-and-gold.
Ignoring the Chargers is one thing.
Rooting for, say, a remote NFC team to deny them victory – fathomable.
Cheering for the Broncos of Elway? To beat the Chargers?
Good Glory, what a swirl of weirdness this season will be.
