George Diaz: Jameis Winston, Hard Knocks could be combustible combination

Jameis Winston, unfiltered, on the HBO reality TV series "Hard Knocks." What could possibly go wrong?
Jameis and the Tampa Bay Bucs are going Hollywood, NFL style. They will have guests this upcoming training camp when HBO brings a 30-person crew to One Buc Place and gives them unfiltered access to the joint – including players' personal spaces.
It looks groovy on paper. The Glazer family ownership group is all about brand-building. And why not? They are developing a fine product on the field to go with all the gadgets and gizmos of the game-day experience, including a pirate ship shooting off cannons.
But this deal with could go bust and boom, given the dynamics.
Winston is the marquee franchise player. He has moved on splendidly from his troubled college history, marked by the stigma of a rape accusation while playing at FSU. Charges were never filed, but like a Scarlet Letter, it never goes away in the eyes of some people.
Winston has been the proverbial model citizen and unquestioned leader of the franchise since becoming the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in 2015. He owns it quite well, never flinching from those responsibilities.
It's part of his personality, as is that ad-lib persona, which is where we could see trouble ahead.
Earlier this year, Winston's good deed took a bad turn when he spoke to a group of third- through fifth-graders at Melrose Elementary in St. Petersburg, Fla.
"All my young boys, stand up. The ladies, sit down," Winston said. "But all my boys, stand up. We strong, right? We strong! We strong, right? All my boys, tell me one time: I can do anything I put my mind to. ...
"Now a lot of boys aren't supposed to be soft-spoken. You know what I'm saying? One day y'all are going to have a very deep voice like this. One day, you'll have a very, very deep voice."
"But the ladies, they're supposed to be silent, polite, gentle. My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong. I want y'all to tell me what the third rule of life is: I can do anything I put my mind to. Scream it!"
Winston said he was trying to attract the attention of boys who had lost their focus, and I believe him instead of the sexist narrative. But you can see why there was a rumbling on the Internet given his history.
A saying in baseball is "All it takes is one." It applies here as well. All it takes is one Winston misstep for this to go horribly wrong.
We have precedence, of course. There have been plenty of awkward moments since the inaugural Hard Knocks season in 2001. Antonio Cromartie didn't know all of his kids' names when he was asked to name them in 2010. There was Miami Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland and Vonte Davis having a stilted conversation after he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, with Davis asking Ireland if he can call his grandmother.
And perhaps the most cringe-worthy moment occurred when Chad Johnson cut by the Dolphins after his arrest for head-butting his wife in 2012.
"I like watching the show," Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said last week during the announcement of the deal. "I wish I wasn't on it."
His quarterback seems a bit more optimistic about the no-spin-zone tone of the program.
"You've got to cherish the opportunity that you've got," Winston said. "The whole world gets to see how great of an organization this is and see the great people that we have within the organization.
"We're out there doing it for the fans. We're out there doing it for the city, and Hard Knocks – they'll just show the whole world."
Hopefully, not too much. It's going to be a Hard Knocks life for the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2017. We assume that's not the literal translation.
