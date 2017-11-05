Ron Cook: The Steelers have invested in their defense, and it's showing

The Steelers defense has led the team to a three-game winning streak and a 6-2 record that is tied for best in the AFC with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs at the halfway point of the NFL season. It ranks second in the league in points allowed, fourth in total yards, second in passing yards, third in sacks, fourth in third-down efficiency and 10th in red-zone efficiency. It has had moments of failure, but it largely has improved each week.
"This is what we're supposed to do," defensive captain Cam Heyward said.
Actually, the defense should be even better.
"They've invested a lot in us," Heyward said.
Have you checked out the makeup of the defensive roster?
Heyward is a No. 1 draft pick, defensive end Stephon Tuitt a No. 2 and nose tackle Javon Hargrave a No. 3. Top defensive line reserve Tyson Alualu is a former No. 1 pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars and had a big sack during one of the three goal-line stands against the Detroit Lions last Sunday night. Heyward and Tuitt are on their second contracts, Heyward a six-year, $59.25 million deal through 2020 and Tuitt a six-year, $61.05 million deal through 2022.
Outside linebackers Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt are No. 1 picks. So is inside linebacker Ryan Shazier. Vince Williams was a terrific bargain in the sixth round in 2013 and made former first-rounder Lawrence Timmons expendable after last season. He had eight tackles against the Lions.
Cornerback Artie Burns was a No. 1 pick in 2016, the Steelers' first at that position since Chad Scott in 1997. Joe Haden was a No. 1 pick of Cleveland in 2010 and joined the Steelers in late-August after the Browns released him. ("Thank you, Cleveland!" Ben Roethlisberger gushed). Safety Sean Davis is a No. 2 pick. So is Mike Mitchell, by Oakland in 2009.
Congratulations go out to Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin for building a top defense. No, they haven't been perfect. No. 1 pick Jarvis Jones in 2013 and No. 2 Senquez Golson in 2015 were notable busts. But it's hard to believe there's another NFL defense with a better pedigree. Or more speed.
"Speed. Power. Athletic ability. At all three levels," Heyward said. "We have some guys who can do some pretty exceptional things."
Ask a man who goes against that defense every day in practice.
"They're good. They're special, man," David DeCastro said.
The defense showed it in the 20-15 win at Detroit. The Lions were just 2 for 12 on third-down conversions. Alualu wasn't the only defender who made a big play during the second-half goal-line stands that limited Detroit to three points. Hargrave and Williams stopped running back Dwayne Washington for no gain on third-and-goal at the 1 before Alualu's sack. Davis and Williams held Washington to a 1-yard gain on third-and-goal from the 2, forcing the Lions to kick a field goal. Mike Hilton – a free agent cornerback, not a high draft choice – made a huge tackle on third down on Detroit's final drive before a strong rush by Hargrave forced quarterback Matthew Stafford to throw an incompletion on fourth down.
"It's pride. It's heart. We challenge each other," Heyward said.
"It's a want-to," Haden said. "We weren't going to let 'em get into the end zone. If we keep playing like that, we're going to be special."
Injuries are inevitable. The Steelers lost Heyward last season for the final seven regular-season games and all of the playoffs with a pectoral injury. Shazier, the most valuable player on the defense in my opinion, has missed 14 games the past three seasons with a variety of injuries. But the team has been lucky so far this season. That sound you hear is Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Keith Butler knocking on wood. Only Tuitt has missed significant time on defense, four games and most of a fifth. He could play next Sunday at Indianapolis after sitting out the past two games with a back injury and would provide a big lift because he's so disruptive. Mitchell also could be back after leaving the Detroit game with a calf strain.
"We're ready for any situation," Heyward said. "It's not going to be easy. We're going to get everybody's best shot. There are going to be different adversities every game. It's all about responding."
The Steelers defense has showed it can do it. Make no mistake, it has been built to do it.
