One of the NFL’s top receivers voices his support of Julio Jones’ holdout

While Atlanta Falcons player Julio Jones waits for a resolution regarding his contract, a fellow star wide receiver has voiced his support in Jones’ decision.
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green fielded questions from TMZ Sports about Jones sitting out minicamp. Green agreed with the reporter’s statement that Jones was entitled to it before explaining why it was necessary.
"He’s gotta do what he’s gotta do," Green said. "The NFL [stands for] Not For Long, so you’ve got to get it while it lasts."
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Jones "wants some sort or correction to his contract," which Rapoport said the Falcons are willing to consider. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter said Jones’ absence from mandatory mini-camp has his relationship with the team “in a bad place.”
Jones is set to make $10.5 million in 2018 as part of a five-year, $71.25 million deal he signed in 2015.
The reporter toyed with the idea of Jones joining the Bengals’ receiving corps alongside Green. Green didn’t acknowledge the idea but did say Jones would be highly coveted by NFL teams.
“Wherever [he is], he’s a great talent,” Green said. “Everybody will pay to get him.”
