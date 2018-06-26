Newest Atlanta Falcons player says team is 'that close' to winning a championship

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons added a new defensive back by signing former Kansas City safety Ron Parker with a one-year contract. As Parker settles in with the Falcons, the veteran made it evident how highly he thinks of his new team.
“They’ve got a great team — got great guys, all around: Special teams, defense, offense. I just think the organization fits my style,” Parker told AtlantaFalcons.com’s William McFadden. “I’ve got some relationships with the coaches in here — [head coach] Dan Quinn and [defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel]. I saw them early in my career when I was in Seattle, so we have good background history just from knowing each other.
“I think this is a good organization for me to be with. Couple of steps off from winning the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, and I think we’re that close to getting it this year.”
Parker is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He played in all 16 games for the Chiefs last season as part of a Kansas City secondary that saw Pro Bowler Eric Berry tear his ACL in Week 1. Parker ended the season with 58 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Prior to joining the Chiefs before the 2013 season, Parker spent time with the Seahawks, the Oakland Raiders and the Carolina Panthers. During the course of his career, Parker has 279 tackles, nine interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
Parker also told McFadden about what he took away from facing off with the Falcons as a Chiefs player during the 2016 season.
“I remember playing against the Falcons and I said, ‘That’s the best offense I’ve ever played since I’ve been in the league,’” Parker said. “I’ll never forget that, just the flow of the offense and the flow of how things were going in that game. Even though we [the Chiefs] won, I felt like we lost because we couldn’t stop y’all on offense. Yeah, the offense was amazing. That was the best offense I’ve seen in football in a long time.”
