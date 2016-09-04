Falcons sign McKissic to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons signed former Central standout J.D. McKissic to their practice squad on Sunday.
The team waived McKissic on Saturday as part of moves to trim their roster to the league-mandated 53 players.
McKissic had to clear waivers before the Falcons could sign him.
The Falcons also signed six other players to the practice squad Sunday. They were defensive end Nordly Capi, cornerback Devonte Johnson, nose tackle Joey Mbu, safety Sharrod Neasman, quarterback Matt Simms and tight end D.J. Tialavea.
McKissic was an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State.
The 5-foot-11, 193-pounder returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown in the second half of Atlanta’s preseason opener.
He finished the four-game preseason with 202 kickoff return yards on four tries. He finished with eight catches for 79 yards.
