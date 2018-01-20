NC player ready to skate for historic Korean hockey team at Winter Olympics

Youngest of Four Olympians, Dan Lowe to compete in two rifle events in Rio

As the youngest Olympian from U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit in Fort Benning, Spc. Dan Lowe, 23, will compete in two events - air rifle and 3-position rifle - at the Rio Olympic Games. His goal for his first Olympic Game in Rio is to have a performance that he could be proud of. “Win or not, I want to walk away saying I left nothing on the table,” he said. Lowe will compete for air rifle on Aug. 8 and 3-position rifle on Aug. 14.