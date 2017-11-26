Kings edge Ducks in shootout, 2-1

Pioneer softball team comes back to state game

After four years of waiting and training, the Pioneer softball team returned to the Little League Georgia State Georgia State Tournament. The team of girls from ages 8 to 10 years old, along with two other teams from Columbus, are representing the city in the state level game in Cartersville, Ga., from July 9 to July 13. Meet team Pioneer. Update: By the time this story was published, the Pioneer 8-10-year-old softball team won the game against a team from Franklin County, Ga., and secured a spot in the semi-finals. The team will compete again on July 11. The winner of the tournament will represent Georgia in Southeast regional games.