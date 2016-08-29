Other Sports

August 29, 2016 10:04 PM

Jordan softball defeats Kendrick 12-1

Jordan scored eight runs in the first inning and went to a 12-1 victory over Kendrick on Monday.

The game was shortened to four innings due to the mercy rule.

Nyiah Kelley, Tamia Kelley, Alayna Moore, Jacinda Drayton and Abby Nicholas had two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Monday at Jordan

Kendrick—0-0-1—0—1-2-5

Jordan—822-x—12-10-1

WP—Anny Nicholas. LP—A. Turner. Leading hitters—Jordan Nyiah Kelley 2-3, 2RBI, 2R; Tamia Kelley 2-3, 2RBI, R; Alayna Moore 2-3, 2RBI, 2R; Jacinda Drayton 2-3, 2RBI, R; Abby Nicholas 2-3, 2RBI, 2R. Record: Jordan 6-3.

