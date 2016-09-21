Snakes sign trio of forwards for 2016-17 season

The Columbus Cottonmouths signed a trio of forwards on Wednesday, highlighted by a pair of returnees both starting their third professional season. Craig Simchuk and Ben O’Quinn returned to the Snakes roster, joined by rookie forward Derek Gingera, the brother of former Cottonmouth and 2015 SPHL Most Valuable Player Matt Gingera.
Simchuk, 27, played in 77 games the past two seasons in Columbus, tallying 15 goals and 22 assists during that span. He missed three months of the season last year as he served a 28 game suspension — half of the 56-game SPHL regular season schedule — for his actions in a Dec. 18, 2015 game against Peoria. This season, Snakes head coach Jerome Bechard will look to him as a leader in his third professional season.
“His leadership, intensity, and physical play is what we lacked last year,” Bechard said. “We’re really excited to have him for a full year.”
“I kind of felt myself stepping into that leadership role (last season), and I just want to build on that,” Simchuk said. “Just helping guys on and off the ice, whether it’s drills or getting them into the apartments and familiar with Columbus, whatever they need to get comfortable.”
O’Quinn was the only player to play all 56 games for Columbus last season. After scoring 13 points in 14 games as a Cottonmouth at the end of the 2014-15 season, he scored 26 points off nine goals and 17 assists last year.
“Ben probably didn’t have the year he wanted last year,” Bechard said. “With him not going to an ECHL camp this year, I think he’ll be in a better mindset. I look for him to put up big numbers for us offensively.”
Gingera will begin his rookie season in Columbus after four years at Castleton University in Vermont, where he scored 22 goals and 21 assists in 88 career games there.
“He may not be the explosive 30-goal guy his brother was, but I think (Derek) will come in and put up some good numbers offensively,” Bechard said.
The Snakes begin training camp in three weeks. Their first regular season game is at Macon on Oct. 21, and they will host Macon in the home opener at the Columbus Civic Center the next night on Oct. 22.
