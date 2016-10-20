New look Cottonmouths set to open 2016-17 season

The Columbus Cottonmouths drop the puck on the 2016-17 Southern Professional Hockey League regular season Friday night in Macon against the Mayhem.
The Snakes have an entirely new look this season. Not only have the Cottonmouths adopted a new logo, but only eight of 18 players on the opening night roster for Columbus played with the team last season.
Here’s a position by position preview of the Snakes heading into this weekend’s action.
Goaltender
Second-year pro Brandon Jaeger, last season’s SPHL All-Rookie Team selection in net, returns to the Cottonmouths and will start Friday’s contest at Macon. He is joined at goaltender by rookie Alex Larson.
Shannon Szabados, who made her mark as a Cottonmouth over the past two-plus seasons as the first woman to play in the SPHL, was signed by the Peoria Rivermen in the offseason.
“Jags looked really good Saturday night,” Snakes head coach Jerome Bechard said. “He made some good saves, and he looks confident and ready to go. I’m happy with him.
“I think Alex has a lot of potential. I think he needs to calm down and find a rhythm. He was very nervous on Friday (a 5-4 exhibition loss at Macon). I told him not to worry about anything he can’t control, just play like he can.”
Defense
Captain Kyle Johnson returns to anchor the blue line for his fifth professional season, all of them spent in Columbus. Besides Johnson, only Alex Pompeo returns from last season’s Snakes squad. They are joined by first-year pros Ben Bauer, Cody Castro, David Watt, and Spencer Galbraith, the latter of whom arrived in Columbus just Thursday morning.
“With Johnny and Castro, two big defensemen, I expect them to throw their bodies around,” Bechard said. “Bauer is a good skater and will play physical too. With Pomps back, not that he’s a veteran, but the two weeks in (ECHL) South Carolina helped him know his ability. He’s so strong on his feet and a good skater; I’m looking to have good things from him. David Watt is offensive-minded; I see a little Mike Switzer in him.
“(Spencer) was actually in Stony Plains last year playing senior hockey with (former Cottonmouth) Bryce Williamson and Ryan Smyth from the Oilers. He’s a young guy who played a little in the WHL. I saw him in practice (Thursday) for the first time, and has a bomb for a shot.
“After last weekend, I was worried about the D core, but I think we’re alright back there.”
Forward
With the arrival of Galbraith, Bechard was able to move Craig Simchuk, who played defense in the two exhibition games last weekend, back to his more familiar role of forward. Andy Bathgate, Chad Bennett, Dylen McKinlay, and Ben O’Quinn join Simchuk as the five returning forwards from last season’s team. They are joined by rookie newcomers Keegan Bruce, Derek Gingera, Evan Neugold, Riley Spraggs, and Jonathan Turk.
“I really like what I have at forward,” Bechard said. “With Ben O’Quinn and Andy Bathgate, we looked for them to be offensive guys last year, but between injuries and callups, we didn’t really have a whole lot of support staff with them. Those two guys came in with a lot better attitude than they did last year. Keegan Bruce is on their line and looks really sharp. They made some nice tic-tac-toe plays over the weekend and didn’t get rewarded for it, but I could see some good things happening with that line.
“Jonathan Turk, along with Simchuk and Riley Spraggs, took this week to get to know each other. They looked pretty dynamic, and you throw Simmer out there to create some room for there and let them create some plays.
“Neugold is a horse down low in the defensive zone coverage. He has great hands and a great shot. I’ve got him (on a line) with Derek Gingera, Dylen McKinlay, and Chad Bennett. We’ll just see where those guys go. I’ll have to spot some guys in (that line), but I think we have a good start.”
Overall, Bechard is looking to create a more high-energy, up-tempo team than last season. The Cottonmouths missed the playoffs for the first time in their 12-year SPHL history and set a league mark for offensive futility, scoring a record-low 124 goals over the course of the 56-game regular season last year.
“I think we’re going to score goals,” Bechard said. “What I saw over the weekend that I liked the most was our work ethic. Our guys backchecked as hard as they were going offensively, and that was something that didn’t happen last year. I think we’re really committed to team defense as well.
“I’m really excited about the group of guys in the locker room as a whole.”
The Cottonmouths return to Columbus for their home opener Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., also against Macon, at the Columbus Civic Center.
Roster
Number
Player
Position
4
David Watt
D
7
Kyle Johnson
D
8
Jonathan Turk
C
9
Ben O’Quinn
RW
10
Craig Simchuk
LW
12
Spencer Galbraith
D
14
Riley Spraggs
RW
15
Keegan Bruce
LW
23
Andy Bathgate
C
24
Ben Bauer
D
29
Brandon Jaeger
G
31
Alex Larson
G
57
Dylen McKinlay
LW
61
Derek Gingera
RW
74
Alex Pompeo
D
79
Evan Neugold
C
81
Chad Bennett
C
89
Cody Castro
D
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Game
Time
Friday, Oct. 21
Columbus at Macon
7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Macon at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Pensacola at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Columbus at Pensacola
8:05 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Columbus at Huntsville
8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Columbus at Fayetteville
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Columbus at Pensacola
8:05 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Columbus at Pensacola
8:05 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Huntsville at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Mississippi at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25
Mississippi at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Columbus at Macon
7:35 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Peoria at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Peoria at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Columbus at Evansville
8:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Macon at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Columbus at Macon
7:35 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Pensacola at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Columbus at Huntsville
8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Columbus at Pensacola
8:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Pensacola at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Huntsville at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Columbus at Fayetteville
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Columbus at Knoxville
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Roanoke at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Pensacola at Columbus
4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Columbus at Peoria
8:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Columbus at Peoria
8:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Roanoke at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Roanoke at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Fayetteville at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Knoxville at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Columbus at Knoxville
7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Pensacola at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Huntsville at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Columbus at Fayetteville
7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Evansville at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Huntsville at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Columbus at Mississippi
4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Columbus at Huntsville
8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Fayetteville at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Columbus at Knoxville
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Columbus at Knoxville
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Fayetteville at Columbus
4 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Knoxville at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Macon at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Columbus at Macon
7:35 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Macon at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Columbus at Pensacola
5:05 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Columbus at Roanoke
8:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Columbus at Roanoke
8:05 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Columbus at Mississippi
8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Mississippi at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Evansville at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 7
Columbus at Evansville
8:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Columbus at Evansville
8:15 p.m.
Comments