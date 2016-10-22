Jonathan Turk scores in OT to give Cottonmouths a season-opening win

Jonathan Turk scored at 1:07 of overtime to lift the Columbus Cottonmouths over the Macon Mayhem 4-3 on Friday night at the Macon Centreplex.
It was the season-opener for both teams.
Turk’s goal came on assists by Riley Spraggs and Alex Pompeo.
The Cottonmouths jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.
Keegan Bruce scored at 3:34 with assists by Spraggs and Pompeo.
Andy Bathgate scored the first of his two goals unassisted at 6:20.
He scored again at 19:55 with assists by Bruce and Spraggs.
Macon came back to tie the game with three goals in the second period. Jake Trask scored twice and Dennis Sicard scored one.
Brandon Jaeger started in goal for the Snakes and saved 26 of 29 shots.
The two teams play again Saturday night in Columbus. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
