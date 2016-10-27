Cottonmouths sign Lukas Hafner as new goalie

The Columbus Cottonmouths made a few roster moves in wake of the opening weekend of the 2016-17 SPHL season and in preparation for their two games this weekend against defending champion Pensacola.
The most notable move came at goalie, where the Snakes picked up second-year pro Lukas Hafner. He began the season in camp with the ECHL’s Alaska Aces after playing in five games there last season, going 2-2-0 with a 2.96 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage,and one shutout.
“I talked to (Lukas) a little bit last year after his season (in college), and he chose to go to Alaska and finish up the year there,” said Snakes head coach Jerome Bechard. “He was in training camp there (this season) and expected to stay there, but the team ended up having two American Hockey League goaltenders sent down, so he was kind of left out in the cold. I think he’ll be a big part of our hockey team, and we’ll get back to having two No. 1 goalies.”
If Hafner’s last name sounds familiar, it’s because Lukas is the cousin of defenseman Rusty Hafner, who is currently recovering from off-season surgery after playing his rookie season in Columbus.
“Knowing his pedigree, where he played, and that he’s cut from the same cloth as Rusty, it’s a no-brainer to get him in here,” Bechard said.
“Rusty and I grew up together,” Hafner said. “We lived a mile or two away from each other growing up. We were best friends since I could remember and played our whole youth hockey career together, riding to practice with our dads and grandpas. It was some of the best times of my life.
“The Cottonmouths have a great organization, and it’s great moving down here where it’s 80 degrees and sunny. (Rusty) told me how he loved playing for Boom-Boom and a great group of guys. It seemed like a no-brainer.”
Hafner joins fellow second-year pro Brandon Jaeger as the goaltending tandem for Columbus. Snakes fans will get an up-close look at Hafner on Friday, as he is tabbed to be the starting goaltender in the 7:30 p.m. game against Pensacola at the Civic Center. Jaeger will pick up the start for the back end of the home-and-home series with the Ice Flyers Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center.
“I think they’ll both push each other,” Bechard said of the two goalies. “Jags and Lukas are both good guys and are all about what they can do to help the team and find that balance to do what it takes. They’re both mobile guys, and they both play the puck really well. I think they have a great working relationship.
“I sat down and talked to them both and said we’ll rotate you guys depending on how everything falls. If there comes a time when someone’s getting a little hotter or someone needs a break or gets a back-to-back and the other gets one game, they’re open to anything. At the end of the day, it’s about the team winning.”
“That was another great thing,” Hafner said of his relationship with Jaeger. “The first day, we sat and talked for 20, 25 minutes. He seems like a really good guy. It should be a great thing. I think it’s huge to save your body, not have too many back-to-back nights, and have a good, professional relationship. It should all work out.”
At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Hafner has a bigger stature than Jaeger, but both are highly athletic goaltenders.
“I’m the type of guy who relies on my reflexes and use my hands a lot,” Hafner said. “I try and play near the top of my crease and use my size. I really enjoy playing the puck, trying to help out the defensemen so they’re not taking too many unnecessary hits.”
To make room for Hafner, the Snakes waived rookie netminder Alex Larson, who was shaky in a 5-4 exhibition loss at Macon on Oct. 14 but didn’t see any action in the two regular season games last weekend.
“My only regret with Alex is not giving him a game last weekend to see where he stood,” Bechard said. “He played the exhibition game in Macon and looked a little nervous, and he looked nervous in camp and practice. When we talked (when he was waived), I told him I wasn’t 100 percent sure what his plans are or what motivates him, but if something happened with (Jaeger or Hafner), I’d give him a call and see if he wanted to come back and prove himself.”
The Cottonmouths also waived forward Chad Bennett and signed forward Corey Tyrell, one of the final cuts from the Snakes’ training camp roster, to a three-game tryout. Also signed to a contract was defenseman Petr Senkerik, who has spent parts of the last six seasons playing professionally in Europe.
“That was probably one of the tougher decisions I had to make,” Bechard said of waiving Bennett. “Chad came in last year with an undeniable work ethic. My one talking point with him was to find that release point, maybe not hold onto the puck as much as he likes to and don’t do so much on his own. Corey is a little bit bigger, more an up-and-down winger with good speed, and is physical with some offensive upside as well.
“(Petr’s) got a little experience pro; it’s not North America, so it’s a little different. From all indications, he skates well, moves the puck pretty well. I’d like to think he might help on the power play a little bit. My main focus is to make sure he plays good in our own end, and if he can chip in offensively and on the power play, that’s great.”
The Cottonmouths currently have 19 players signed. Defenseman David Watt will be the team’s healthy scratch Friday, with Saturday’s scratch to be determined barring any unforeseen injuries, Bechard said.
