Cottonmouths’ offensive woes continue in loss to Pensacola

1:16 Verjuana Foreman talks about her inspirational book Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

0:37 Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

2:11 Breast cancer survivors express themselves through art

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

0:26 One dead after two-vehicle wreck

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team