Watt, Spraggs lead Cottonmouths past Pensacola

David Watt and Riley Spraggs scored two goals apiece to lead the Columbus Cottonmouths to a 7-4 win over Pensacola on Saturday night.
The win was the Snakes’ second in four games this season. Both wins have come on the road.
Columbus fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but Corey Tyrell scored a goal at 14:28 and Petr Senkerik scored at 16:08.
Watt scored both of his goals in the second period as the Snakes took a 5-2 lead. They were sandwiched around Riley Spraggs’ first.
Spraggs scored his second one just 44 seconds into the third period. After two Pensacola goals, Keegan Bruce scored the final goal, an empty-netter.
Brandon Jaeger stopped 41 of 45 shots he faced to pick up the win.
Columbus plays at Huntsville on Friday at 8 p.m.
