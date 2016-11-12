Power-play goals lead Pensacola over Cottonmouths

The Pensacola Ice Flyers got three power play goals Friday night and held on to defeat the Columbus Cottonmouths 5-3 at the Pensacola Civic Center.
Brandon Lubin and Kyle Shapiro (power play) scored in the first period to put the Ice Flyers up 2-0.
The Snakes’ Riley Spraggs made it 2-1 at 3:40 of the second period after getting assists from Craig Simchuk and Keegan Bruce. Less than three minutes later Spraggs tied the game on a power-play goal after getting assists from Spencer Galbraith and Simchuk.
Pensacola then got back-to-back power play goals from Austin McKay and Nick McParland at 9:39 and 13:00.
Jonathan Turk brought Columbus to within one at 4-3 after getting an assist from Petr Senkerik at 17:45 of the second period.
The Ice Flyers’ Andrew Schmidt closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:40 of the third period.
The Snakes and Ice Flyers played again Saturday night.
