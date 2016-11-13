Cottonmouths defeat Ice Flyers 2-1

Columbus scored a pair of first-period goals and went on to a 2-1 win over Pensacola on Saturday night.
The win gave the Cottonmouths a split of a two-game weekend series with the Ice Flyers. The Snakes are now 4-4 this season.
Evan Neugold scored a short-handed goal at 7:39 of the first period with an assist by Alex Pompeo.
Petr Senkerik added a goal at 16:01 of the first period with Ben Bauer picking up the assist.
The Ice Flyers’ lone goal came just 33 seconds into the second period. Stephen Buco scored for Penscaola.
Lukas Hafner stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced to earn the win in goal for the Snakes.
Columbus will host Mississippi on Saturday at the Columbus Civic center at 7:30 p.m.
From staff reports
