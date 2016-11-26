Columbus Cottonmouths’ home woes continue with loss to Mississippi

The home woes continued for the Columbus Cottonmouths on Friday night. The Snakes lost 4-1 to the Mississippi RiverKings at the Columbus Civic Center.
The Cottonmouths, which are 4-7 overall, are 0-5 at home this season.
They were 8-17-3 at home last season and missed the playoffs. In comparison, the Snakes went 19-7-2 at home in the 2014-15 season and they finished second in the league.
Chris Leone and Mike Moran scored goals in the first period for the RiverKings.
Dillon Fox added a goal just 47 seconds into the second period for a 3-0 lead.
Derek Gingera scored Columbus’ lone goal at 12:12 of the second period. Spencer Galbraith and Jonathan Turk had the assists.
Cullen Bradhsaw scored the final goal for Mississippi at 3:08 of the final period.
Brandon Jaeger took the loss in goal. He stopped 28 of 32 shots.
Columbus will play Saturday night at Macon.
