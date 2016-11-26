Columbus Cottonmouths

November 26, 2016 12:40 PM

Columbus Cottonmouths’ home woes continue with loss to Mississippi

From staff reports

The home woes continued for the Columbus Cottonmouths on Friday night. The Snakes lost 4-1 to the Mississippi RiverKings at the Columbus Civic Center.

The Cottonmouths, which are 4-7 overall, are 0-5 at home this season.

They were 8-17-3 at home last season and missed the playoffs. In comparison, the Snakes went 19-7-2 at home in the 2014-15 season and they finished second in the league.

Chris Leone and Mike Moran scored goals in the first period for the RiverKings.

Dillon Fox added a goal just 47 seconds into the second period for a 3-0 lead.

Derek Gingera scored Columbus’ lone goal at 12:12 of the second period. Spencer Galbraith and Jonathan Turk had the assists.

Cullen Bradhsaw scored the final goal for Mississippi at 3:08 of the final period.

Brandon Jaeger took the loss in goal. He stopped 28 of 32 shots.

Columbus will play Saturday night at Macon.

Related content

Columbus Cottonmouths

Comments

Videos

Tip for Success: "Don't ever smell your own perfume."

View more video

Sports Videos