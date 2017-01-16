Cottonmouths fall 6-3 to Pensacola

2:52 Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy Pause

2:04 Health concerns drives attorney to request low bond for 10th Street shooting victim facing drug charges

3:08 File Video: Lawyers for suspect in 2016 triple homicide speak after initial hearing

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

2:17 Handgun safety guidelines for at home and on the firing range

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

0:51 Becoming the Grinch