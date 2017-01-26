Cottonmouths adjust roster again prior to weekend games vs. Roanoke

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart Pause

0:59 Community leaders celebrate Dairy Queen construction in Phenix City

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

1:27 Locksmith rescues toddler from car

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

1:16 Volunteers survey those who most people pass by

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer