Lady Cougars progress to Sweet Sixteen

2:34 Auburn safety Tray Matthews: "We have a lot to fight for" Pause

0:52 Veterans take center stage at Veterans Day parade

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:31 Sample Springer's production of 'Route 66' in less than 30 seconds

1:21 Jordan students reveal restored Mustang to classmates and community