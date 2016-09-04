Columbus State defeats Wingate 2-1

Riley Clark scored at 65:19 to lift the second-ranked Columbus State soccer team to a 2-1 win over Wingate on Sunday afternoon at Walden Soccer Complex.
Tehgan Anguilm sent the ball into the box, where Clark put into the low left corner of the net.
Nicole Corcione gave CSU a 1-0 lead at 23:27 with her second goal of the season. Hugrun Elvarsdottir earned the assist.
Kimmi Moore tied the match for Wingate with a goal at 63:55.
Maylyn Parsons made five saves to earn the win for CSU.
The Lady Cougars (2-0) go on a road trip next week, starting with a game at Lynn on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.
