Guerry Clegg: No one is laughing at Georgia’s ‘comedy of errors’

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team Pause

0:57 Cottonmouths head into exhibition weekend with pair of goalies guarding the net

1:45 Sheriff Darr speaks about importance of Rising Star Award

1:40 Tim Zabel talks about success of former band students

1:00 Pledging to Serve: Students raise money and awareness through "Shave to Save" event

1:37 Toys For Tots Seeking Toys

1:54 Students ready to swarm like Red Jackets over Mustang to win auto challenge

1:34 Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus

2:12 New restaurant coming to Historic District

1:25 Muscogee County voting office demonstrates machines optimized for disabled voter use