Winning without playing well tells you plenty about a team

3:30 Kerryon Johnson: "Nobody out there 100 percent" Pause

4:31 Auburn AD Jay Jacobs 'has all the pieces' to be great football team

1:03 Jay Jacobs: North End Zone project still being developed

0:24 Timelapse video of the 2016 Fountain City Classic Parade

1:27 Alumni and parents come together at concession stands to support Central's band

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

1:36 Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks."

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:06 Election Snapshot: Trump supporters gives reasons why they support and are voting for him