Why do our college hoops teams struggle so?

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013 Pause

1:30 Man celebrates quarter century of work at Burger King

1:48 Artist Michael Sims creates a mural outside of his new studio

5:41 Job Spotlight: Ronnie McBride talks about Columbus Tech's welding program

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:03 Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017