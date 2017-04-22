For Kirby Smart, the honeymoon is clearly over

ATHENS, GA.
A year ago, Kirby Smart was pumped to see Sanford Stadium packed for his first G-Day as Georgia’s head coach. So pumped that Smart said fans “come out in groves.”
I’m sure Smart didn’t mean to imply the fans looked like pecan trees. But there was a noticeable buzz in the atmosphere last year as Georgia fans were so eager move on from the Mark Richt era.
In stark contrast to that, there were plenty of orchard-sized gaps of empty seats Saturday for Smart’s second G-Day. From 93,000 last year to 66,133. And that’s a stretch, but we’ll give it to them. If Jake Fromm’s impressive debut – 277 passing yards, two touchdown passes – doesn’t really count for anything, then neither does the announced attendance.
Not that crowd size for spring football matters much. After all, it is just a glorified practice, as even Smart himself referenced. The turnout was in line with the Richt years. A market correction, if you will.
But here’s the main point. Clearly, the Kirby Smart Era has lost it new-car smell.
It was easy to overlook Georgia’s many shortcomings last spring as it was breaking in a new head coach, new staff, new quarterback, renewed hope. Not so much any more. Smart’s honeymoon is clearly over. Losing at home to Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech in the same season will do that. Going 7-5 in the regular season and winding up in Memphis for the bowl game will curb enthusiasm.
That’s not to say the 2017 season will be as painful as last year. But it’s simplistic – and premature – to proclaim the Bulldogs the favorites to win the SEC East simply because the division is awash in mediocrity. We didn’t think they would lose to Vanderbilt or struggle to beat Nichols State last year, either.
Clearly, the rebuilding of the Bulldogs program is far from complete. The rebuilt line didn’t look much better than it did last season. Brian Herrien was held to 18 yards on 11 carries. His longest run was 4 yards.
“Obviously we didn’t run the ball like we want to, but to be honest with you that wasn’t part of the game plan,” Smart said. “We wanted to see if we could throw the ball some, move it around.”
Quarterback Jacob Eason was sacked five times, which Smart did admit was a concern.
“Some of those were on Jacob, too,” Smart said.
As for Eason, he didn’t look much better than he did last year as a true freshman. He did pass for 311 yards and two touchdowns, but it was mostly a struggle.
Sure, maybe it will be different when Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are taking turns running the ball rather than standing on the sidelines staying out of harm’s way.
Fromm continued to make a strong case for at least having an open competition at quarterback. The coaches would remind you that Fromm was going against the second-team defense. But it’s worth noting that he was playing behind the second team line with second – and third – team receivers.
“He’s got a lot of things to work on,” Smart said. “He’s still got deer-in-the-headlights when somebody comes free in the pocket. He wants to sit there and hold the ball. If he’d been live today, he’d have got stroked a few times. I am excited about the things he can do.”
All that matters is how the team comes together in 132 days, when they open at home against Appalachian State. Surely the coaches will take every opportunity to remind the players that App State nearly upset Tennessee last year. Even so, anything less than a decisive victory in the season opener will be cause for concern, especially with a trip to Notre Dame the following week.
For now, the Bulldogs enter what Smart calls “Phase Three” of the offseason – finishing up the spring semester in good academic standing, staying out of trouble, and working on their own during the summer. There’s still plenty of time for the Bulldogs to get better. They’re going to have to.
