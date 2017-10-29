After convincing win, Bulldogs have a chance at something special

Georgia's Sony Michel (1) runs past Florida defenders including defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton (56) and cornerback Marco Wilson (3) for a 45-yard touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Michel finished with 137 yards rushing on just six carries. Georgia won 42-7. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux AP