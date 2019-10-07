Groups plan forum ahead of census after nearly 25% of Bibb residents overlooked in 2010, report says

SHARE COPY LINK

The U.S. Census is set to start knocking on doors and mailing letters here next year.

Meanwhile, two local nonpartisan organizations aim to help make sure everyone in Bibb County is counted.

Only 76% of Bibb County residents were accounted for in the 2010 census, Claire Clox, president of Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us), said in a news release.

The census takes place each decade and is used by the federal government to determine how much funding is needed for housing, schools, roads and more. The government is required to count all residents, regardless of citizenship, and information provided is protected and confidential under federal law.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“For each person not counted it is estimated Macon-Bibb lost $13,390 during the past 10 years,” Cox said in the release.

At a free public forum set for 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, Georgia Women and the League of Women Voters will explain who receives the census questionnaire, what questions are included and why it matters, according to the news release. The government center is located at 700 Poplar St.

About the organizations

Georgia Women is a Macon-based nonpartisan organization advocating on issues of importance to women and the country, whose objective is for women and other minorities to be integral participants in all decisions made at the local, state, and national levels of our government.

The League of Women Voters also is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.