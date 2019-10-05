Three men dead after crashing into security barrier at Robins Air Force Base

The Robins Air Force Base gate on Russell Parkway is pictured in this 2010 file photo before a three-phase construction project to improve security and safety on base. Telegraph file photo

Three men were killed Friday night when they crashed a vehicle into a barrier activated by a security forces gate sentry at Robins Air Force Base, according to a base news release.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI have been asked to help in identifying the men, said Houston Coroner Danny Galpin.

The men had no identification on them, said Galpin, who was summoned to the crash scene.

“That’s our problem ... Why were they trying to get on base — unless they didn’t know where they were,” Galpin said. “You know, Russell just dead ends into the base.”

Once motorists pass the last exit off Russell Parkway that feeds into Ga. 247, they have no choice but to continue on Russell Parkway to the base gate, he said. “We don’t know why they went through the gate.”

The incident unfolded about 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle approached the Russell Parkway gate that is an entrance way onto the base, according the release.

The driver failed to stop as ordered by the gate sentry, who activated a security barrier when the vehicle sped through the gate, according to the release.

The vehicle hit the barrier at a high rate of speed, the release said.

Galpin said the barriers are down in the ground, but rise when activated.

The driver and one passenger were pronounced dead on scene, the release said. The other passenger was taken to Houston Medical Center, where he later died, according to the release.

No weapons were found in the vehicle, said Galpin, who declined additional comment.

The men were not affiliated with the base, the release said.

“This is a tragedy which we all feel deeply at Robins Air Force Base,” Air Force Col. Katrina Stephens, 78th Air Base Wing vice commander, said in the release. “We will thoroughly investigate to determine the facts and circumstances and what can be learned from this tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those lost,” Stephens said.

The gate was closed temporarily about three years ago as part of a three-phase construction project to improve security and safety in and out of the base.

No other information about Friday night’s deadly incident was released Saturday by the base.