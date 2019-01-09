Columbus police seek possible witness in Stuart drive shooting of man and son

Columbus police are trying to locate a possible witness in the Nov. 27 shooting deaths of a man and his son on Stuart Drive.
Joseph Banks, 41, and Ja’Ceiden Roberts, 3, were found shot to death in a yard after police were called to 6 Stuart Drive to check on a person down.
An investigation has determined that Banks and his son were last seen entering a 2004 white Ford F-150 pickup truck. The truck was driven to a motel on Victory Drive at 1 a.m. on Nov. 27.
The father and son were riding with an unidentified male who was described as black, about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 - 200 pounds. He was wearing dark pants and dark jacket. The man with black hair and brown eyes has been identified as 37-year-old Antonio Benard Willis, who is also known as “Tony” .
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The pickup truck was found later abandoned on Henry Avenue in the Wynnton neighborhood.
Detectives in the Homicide Unit have been unable to locate Willis and talk to him. He is known to frequent homeless shelters in Columbus and the Metro Atlanta areas.
Willis is believed to have information about the double homicide of Banks and his son, Ja’Ceiden. Anyone with information on the location of Willis should contact police Cpl. R. Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or rnicholas@columbusga.org
Comments