Give us your back-to-school advice, and you could win a $50 gift card

With the 2018-19 school year starting soon, parents and guardians throughout the Columbus area are scrambling to prepare their children for the first day of class after summer vacation. The Ledger-Enquirer invites you to help in an unusual way.
In addition to buying back-to-school supplies, parents and guardians can help their children be ready for school by equipping them with wisdom. The night before the first day of class often is an anxious time at home. Parents and guardians sometimes wonder whether the counsel they offer their children is effective.
So what’s your suggestion? In 50 words or less, please send us your favorite Back-to-School Advice for parents and guardians to tell their children the night before the school year starts.
We will publish a sampling of the entries, and a randomly selected winner will receive a $50 Walmart giftcard. The entry form is at the bottom of the online version of this story. The deadline is 5 p.m. July 27.
