Makeup artist helps transform actors into ghoulish American family

Watch as makeup artist Maddiey Harrison preps actor Joshua Acoff for a recent performance of "The Addams Family" at Columbus State University. The final two performances are scheduled for June 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex.
