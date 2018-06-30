Barbs for Bezos but Bill Gates largely admired in Seattle

FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Gates is largely admired for helping lead the computing revolution and for the billions he donates through his philanthropy. Michel Euler, File AP Photo