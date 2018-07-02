Choreographer Gillian Lynne of 'Cats' fame dies at age 92.

OBIT - In this April 27, 2015 file photo choreographer Gillian Lynne arrives to delivers her speech during a press presentation to promote the musical Cats, in Paris, France. Choreographer Gillian Lynne, who worked closely for many years with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on some of his most famous works, has died in London. She was 92. Her husband, the actor Peter Land, said on Twitter that she died Sunday evening at the Princess Grace Hospital. Christophe Ena AP Photo