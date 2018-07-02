Boogie Bomb: Warriors set to add DeMarcus Cousins to lineup

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo (9) plays against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. Even when their respective teams were vicious rivals, Rondo often gave LeBron James high praise. He'll now be giving him the ball. NBA free agency continued Monday, July 2, 2018 and so did the rebuild of the Los Angeles Lakers, with Rondo agreeing to a one-year, $9 million deal to pair up with James next season. Paul Sancya, file AP Photo