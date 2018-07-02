Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, July 2, 2018, that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat, and nations must work together to ensure their continued existence. Michel Euler, File AP Photo