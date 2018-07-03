Alabama editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Alabama newspapers:
July 1
The Gadsden Times on a newspaper in Maryland publishing a newspaper hours after five of their colleagues were shot to death:
People probably wondered why the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, was so intent on putting out Friday's newspaper only hours after five of their colleagues were brutally murdered in the newsroom.
Those who have worked — even for a relative moment — in our trade will understand.
We'll try to enlighten the others.
Part of it is an automatic response to do what needs to be done regardless of the circumstances. That's how we handle covering the brutal and painful side of the news, which we face all too often. (Those who accuse us of only reporting the bad and following the "if it bleeds, it leads" credo don't know how much and how often we silently pray for uplifting, feel-good stories to come along, so we can produce smiles instead of anger or tears.)
Our business is not populated with automatons that lack human feelings. We experience the same reactions — feel the same emotions — that our readers do when confronted with stories about horrendous crimes, especially involving children, or situations like state Attorney General Steve Marshall's harrowing, often chilling recitation of his wife's struggles with mental and physical illness that resulted in her suicide.
We still set that aside and do our jobs because it's important — important enough for this country's Founding Fathers to codify the freedom to perform that task in the U.S. Constitution — to tell our readers both in print and online what happened.
Part of it is sheer cantankerousness. People don't get into journalism to get rich or famous (at least the majority who don't become Washington, D.C., pundits or talking heads). Some folks see it as a way to change the world. (The line "afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted" is often used.) A few — way fewer than most people think — probably do see it as a means to advance a particular cause or agenda. Still others get a kick out of writing the first draft of history, or satisfying their innate curiosity.
Whatever the motivation, those who enter our trade generally are committed to what they do and don't just say "OK" and walk away when told "no." That doesn't endear them to powerful people — and this crosses partisan and philosophical lines — who would rather operate outside any spotlight, not just ours. They tend to have an "I'll show you" outlook when impeded.
That feeds into something else — a desire to not let the bad guys win. Elmer Davis, a journalism icon of the 20th century who directed the Office of War Information during World War II, famously said that the most important credo for a working reporter was "don't let the (expletive deleted) scare you."
The biggest razzberry or upraised middle finger that could be delivered to the cretin whose rage turned murderous in the Capital Gazette's newsroom on Thursday was for the press to turn on time for Friday's edition — which it did, for the most important reason of all.
It's what newspapers do. Barring an apocalypse or cataclysm, the press turns.
That goes for the largest publications aiming for a national audience.
It goes for community newspapers like the Capital Gazette, The Gadsden Times and countless others across the U.S. that keep trying to tell their readers about local people and local events as they struggle against the financial, societal and technological changes that have been wreaked on our trade.
And it's not going to change just because tragedy hits home.
To our Maryland colleagues — we mourn your loss; we salute your grit.
June 30
The Dothan Eagle on uplifting behavior in the days following the death of Attorney General Steve Marshall's wife:
Politics can be extraordinarily nasty, as the ongoing drama in Washington, D.C., shows us all. In Alabama, it's no different; voters in our state have witnessed some surprisingly down-and-dirty campaigns that seem more designed to destroy an opponent than win the seat.
However, we've seen some uplifting behavior in our state in the days following the death of Bridgette Marshall, wife of Attorney General Steve Marshall, who faces Troy King in a July 17 runoff.
Within hours of the news of Bridgette Marshall's death, King announced that he was suspending his campaign, and his advertising, for a period of mourning.
That's a refreshing example of class in an environment where it's too often in short supply. Despite the heat of the battle, so to speak, King's empathy for his opponent in this tragic episode is encouraging.
So, too, is AG Marshall's decision to be forthcoming about the circumstances of his wife's death. The announcement revealed that she died after a long battle with mental illness, and on Wednesday, Marshall held a short press conference to put to rest any rumors.
His candor about his wife's depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and battle with an addiction to the medicine prescribed for it is admirable, as it will go a long way toward eliminating the stigma associated with those particularly pervasive struggles, and their often tragic outcomes.
We offer our condolences to Marshall and our gratitude to King, and wish both good luck on July 17.
June 29
The DecaturDaily on the removal the 'Little House' author's name from an award given to outstanding children's book authors:
Many of us grew up with the works of Laura Ingalls Wilder, the frontier girl who grew up to become one of the nation's most-read children's authors. If we didn't read her "Little House" books, which were first published in the 1930s and '40s, we at least watched the television series based on them, "Little House on the Prairie," which was a family hour staple in the 1970s and '80s.
For 60 years, the American Library Association had periodically given the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award to outstanding authors of children's books, including Beverly Cleary, Dr. Seuss (aka Theodor S. Geisel) and E.B. White. Wilder was the first author to receive the award in 1954.
But because Wilder's books are works of their time — how could they be anything else? — her time as the award's namesake is up. The honor will now go by the bland, inoffensive "Children's Literature Legacy Award."
In a statement announcing the change ALA President Jim Neal and Nina Lindsay, president of the group's children's division, made the case for the change.
"Wilder's books are a product of her life experiences and perspective as a settler in America's 1800s. Her works reflect dated cultural attitudes toward Indigenous people and people of color that contradict modern acceptance, celebration, and understanding of diverse communities," they said.
Wilder wrote about the people she knew, and that included their attitudes, which were not always kindly disposed to people of other races or creeds. She didn't always approve of their attitudes, and at one point even revised the text of one of her books to avoid inadvertent offense.
This is hardly the first time dated language, now rightly deemed offensive but reflective of the attitudes of the time, has gotten an author into trouble.
Earlier this year, the school district of Duluth, Minnesota, removed Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" from its curriculum because of their use of racial epithets.
In some ways, we are seeing the slippery slope that supporters of Confederate monuments warned of when cities and states began removing statues of Confederate heroes.
But it shouldn't be a slippery slope at all. There is a bright demarcation line: Confederate war heroes were honored in the past precisely because of their support for a cause that defended slavery and racism. Wilder was honored for her literary contributions, independent of her views on race. Twain and Lee wrote bluntly about race in order to attack racism, not because they were racists.
Some perspective is in order, or else other authors will be cast aside as well. Theodor S. Geisel's racist caricatures of the Japanese before and during World War II — and his cartoons branding every Japanese American as a potential fifth columnist — could easily get him banned from the children's section at this rate.
If we expect our heroes and those we honor to be perfect, we'll end up with no heroes, no role models. Not even Moses entered the Promised Land.
People don't have to be perfect or live perfectly by today's standards to be worthy of commemoration, and Laura Ingalls Wilder, for one, has earned her place of distinction.
