Exhibit features Ernie Barnes, football player turned artist

This photo made available by the Ernie Barnes Family Trust shows the painting titled "Sugar Shack," created by Ernie Barnes in 1976. The state history museum in North Carolina is opening an exhibit of works by Barnes, an African-American athlete and artist whose best-known painting was "Sugar Shack," which was the cover of a Marvin Gaye album and also appeared in the closing credits of the sitcom "Good Times." (Ernie Barnes Family Trust via AP)