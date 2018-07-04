Ex-soldiers convicted of killing Chilean singer Victor Jara

FILE - In this undated file photo, Chilean singer and songwriter Victor Jara poses for a portrait in an unknown location in Chile. A judge in Chile has sentenced eight retired soldiers to 18 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of the well-known folklorist, which occurred during the chaotic first days of Chile's 1973 coup, according to the court's communications office on Tuesday, July 4, 2018. (AP Photo, File)