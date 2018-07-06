The Latest: Belgium takes 2-0 at halftime in QF vs Brazil

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018 file photo Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, rear, and Mexico's Javier Hernandez, front, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia. FIFA has fined Sweden's soccer federation 70,000 Swiss francs ($70,750) for players wearing unapproved branded clothing. FIFA says the Sweden team defied requests "to cease the activity that led to the sanction." Gregorio Borgia AP Photo