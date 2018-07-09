FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey presents the award for excellence in television at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Robin Wright said that the cast was surprised and saddened about the sexual misconduct allegations against former "House of Cards" co-star Spacey.
Robin Wright speaks about ex-'House of Cards' star Spacey

The Associated Press

July 09, 2018 09:04 AM

NEW YORK

Robin Wright says that the cast was surprised and saddened about the sexual misconduct allegations against former "House of Cards" co-star Kevin Spacey.

Speaking in a taped interview Monday on NBC's "Today" show, Wright says she really "didn't know the man." Wright says she and Spacey only knew each other between "action and cut." She says they would giggle between scenes and he was always professional.

"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp in October accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Spacey tweeted his "sincerest apology" for what he labeled drunken behavior.

Spacey was fired from the Netflix series after several employees accused him of inappropriate behavior. More than 15 men have since made allegations against Spacey.

The sixth and final season of "House of Cards" airs this fall.

